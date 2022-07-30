New York City District Council of Carpenters endorses State Senator Kevin Parker for re-election in the 21st District

As Primary Day in New York State approaches, State Senator Kevin Parker of the 21st Senatorial District (Flatbush, East Flatbush, Canarsie, Midwood, Ditmas Park, and Kensington) will receive the endorsement of the New York City District Council of Carpenters – one of Parker’s most important endorsements to date.

The endorsement from the 20,000-member New York City Carpenters Union will be key to ensuring Senator Parker’s re-election to the New York State Senate, as the backing of the union means additional resources and carries a track record of success in races across New York.

“We are proud to endorse State Senator Kevin Parker, a long-time friend and ally of organized labor and workers across New York,” said Joseph Geiger, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the New York City District Council of Carpenters. “His work fighting for us in Albany has led to more New Yorkers with good jobs and benefits, safety and security in the workplace, and more education and training to keep New York moving forward. We couldn’t be more confident in our choice for the 21st District, and look forward to keeping Senator Parker in Albany fighting for us for years to come.”

The New York City Carpenters Union joins labor heavyweights such as NYS PEF, 1199, 32BJ and others in supporting State Senator Kevin Parker ahead of his August primary. Senator Parker was pleased with his campaign’s progress after this key endorsement.

“I am thrilled to receive the endorsement of the New York City Carpenters Union. Their 20,000 members literally built New York, and they are the lifeblood of our economy. When you think of strength and support, you think of the New York City District Council Carpenters. I’d also like to thank the union’s Executive Secretary-Treasurer, Joseph Geiger. I am proud to call him a great friend and ally in my efforts fighting on behalf of workers in Albany, and look forward to being a voice for the union carpenters for years to come,” said State Senator Kevin Parker.