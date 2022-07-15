Police Beat: Suspect nabbed in box cutter attack; Masked man hits senior with gun 

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

Suspect nabbed in box cutter attack;

Masked man hits senior with gun

IN THE BOX

Cops arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly attacked a 33-year-old man with a box cutter during a fight on 24th Avenue and 63rd Street at 5:15 p.m. on July 3.

LOWERING THE BAR

A crook punched a 34-year-old man and stole his phone and chain in a bar on New Utrecht Avenue and 72nd Street at 4:20 a.m. on July 10.

DISARMED

Cops arrested a 42-year-old man who allegedly pointed a gun at a 39-year-old woman and stole her phone on Benson and 16th avenues at 3 p.m. on July 7

STORM OF RAGE

One woman hit another with an umbrella during a fight on 18th Avenue and 72nd Street at 8:05 p.m. on July 5.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

THE COWARD’S WAY

A crook in a ski mask hit a 74-year-old man in the head with a gun and stole his phone at a gas station on Seventh Avenue and 64th Street at 6:40 a.m. on July 7.

FISTS ON FOURTH

One man punched another in the face during an argument on Fourth Avenue and 86th Street at 3 p.m. on July 8.

INCONVENIENT

A crook broke into a convenience store on 11th Avenue and 64th Street and stole $3,000 in cash and $1,700 in lottery tickets at 4 a.m. on July 7.