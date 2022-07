A 57-year-old woman on an electric scooter died on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 60th Street June 30.

Ruzhu Xie drove into an open door of a double-parked Nissan at around 2:30 p.m., fell onto the street and was hit by a semi-truck, cops said. She died at the scene.

Xie was driving against traffic, according to the Daily News.

The owners of the Nissan and the semi-truck stayed at the scene. Cops gave the Nissan’s owner a parking summons.

The investigation is ongoing.