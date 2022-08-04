Crowds celebrate Night Out Against Crime

Cops and the people they protect came together to celebrate the annual National Night Out Against Crime Aug. 2.

The 68th Precinct, which serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton, held its event in Owl’s Head Park, where guests enjoyed food, music, rides and raffles.

Elected officials and representatives of the Fort Hamilton Army Base took part in the fun, while Alison Greaker of the Ragamuffin Parade Committee signed up kids for the Oct. 1 march.

Capt. Andrew Tolson, the precinct’s commander, received a city proclamation signed by Mayor Eric Adams.

“The National Night Out Against Crime event was a success again this year,” said Brian Chin, assistant vice president at Investors Bank. “This is a wonderful way for the community and the local 68th Police Precinct to join together on one night as a show of strength and unity.”

The 62nd Precinct, which covers Bath Beach, Bensonhurst and Gravesend, held its event outside the stationhouse at 1925 Bath Ave.

Sonia Valentin, president of the precinct’s community council, told this paper it’s important for a community to have a partnership and understanding with the local police department.

“It means a lot for the community to interact with the outstanding men and women in our police department and feel comfortable establishing a relationship with them in a social setting such as National Night Out Against Crime,” Valentin said. “Being able to communicate one-on-one with each other is important so that residents can see that police have their best interests at heart and want to keep us all safe.”

The 72nd Precinct, which serves Sunset Park, Greenwood Heights and South Park Slope,

held its event at Sunset Park’s soccer field.

Deputy Inspector Ernesto Castro opened the event with Assistant Chief Michael M. Kemper, commanding officer of Brooklyn South, and guests had a chance to mingle with McGruff the Crime Dog.

“Tuesday night we saw hundreds of Sunset Park residents enjoying a fun evening with music, folkloric dancers, bounce houses, and giveaways,” said David Estrada, executive director of the Sunset Park Fifth Avenue BID, which co-sponsored the event. “The weather was very hot but everyone found free cold drinks, and shade to hang out with our precinct officers.”

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General