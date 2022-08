A 19-year-old man was shot dead Thursday in the parking lot of BJ’s Wholesale Club on Shore Parkway.

Cops said Dereck Chen, of Bensonhurst, was shot in the face and shoulder at around 10:15 p.m. He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

Cops arrested an 18-year-old man and found a gun at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

