Man shot during Fifth Avenue fight

A 37-year-old man was shot on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 84th Street Aug. 19.

Cops said the victim was fighting with another man at 12:20 a.m. when he was shot in the stomach and left arm.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was in stable condition.

Photo courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC, inset courtesy of NYPD Cops investigate the shooting on Fifth Avenue.

Cops said the suspect is about 20 years old with a light complexion and thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, black T-shirt, blue and white shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.