Man shot during Fifth Avenue fight

A 37-year-old man was shot on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 84th Street Aug. 19.
Cops said the victim was fighting with another man at 12:20 a.m. when he was shot in the stomach and left arm.
The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was in stable condition.
Cops said the suspect is about 20 years old with a light complexion and thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, black T-shirt, blue and white shorts and black sneakers.
Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.