Pantry hosts back-to-school giveaway 

Reaching-Out Community Services held its “Big Backpack Giveaway” Aug. 27.

The non-profit food pantry, at 7708 New Utrecht Ave., gave bookbags and other school supplies to more than 600 kids who are registered in its program.

The annual event, which was canceled last year due to financial restraints, featured costumed characters and a DJ.

Photos courtesy of Reaching-Out Community Services



Guru Krupa Foundation was the main sponsor. Supporters included state Sen. Andrew Gounardes; Councilmember Justin Brannan; Rotary Club of Verrazano; Environment Project; J.L. HVAC Inc.; Connors and Sullivan, Attorneys at Law; Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield and the office of Schulman Lobel.

“We are thankful to those who support our efforts and help our neighbors in need,” said Reaching-Out founder Tom Neve. “It takes so much financial support to make this happen with so many children, but we made it happen again and we are happy to be a part of it.”