Planet Fitness moving into old Happy Days building

The Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District will add the popular gym chain Planet Fitness to its commercial strip this fall.

The club will make its home at 4802 Fifth Ave., the former site of Happy Days, which closed in 2020 after 25 years. Pretty Girl fashion outlet briefly occupied the spot before closing earlier this year.

James Innocenti, CEO of PF Supreme LLC, said construction work is almost complete and the club is looking forward to signing up new members.

“We’re confident they’ll find it’s clean and welcoming to all, no matter your fitness level,” Innocenti said. “The mission of our Judgement Free Zone is for everyone to feel like they have a place at the club so they can achieve their health and fitness goals.”