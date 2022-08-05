Police Beat: Property thieves target 20th Avenue; Phony kidnapper gets $1K ransom

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

5G MOBILE

A crook stole more than $5,000 in property from an apartment on 20th and Cropsey avenues at 11 a.m. on July 22.

EASY RIDER

A thief stole a $10,000 motorcycle on 20th Avenue and 68th Street at 12:36 a.m. on July 22.

CASH AND CREDIT

A crook stole $100 and credit cards from a car on Kings Highway and West Sixth Street at 9 p.m. on July 20.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

BAD CALL

A scam artist called a 47-year-old Bay Ridge man, claimed to have kidnapped his wife and daughter and demanded $1,000 in ransom. The victim sent the money via Western Union.

GIVE THEM CREDIT

A thief stole a 31-year-old Bay Ridge woman’s credit cards and tried to charge $300 to them July 29. The company notified the woman about the attempted transactions.

A DOCTOR IN THE HOUSE

A man in a blue surgical mask stole almost $20,000 in cash and jewelry from an apartment on 13th Avenue and 67th Street at 4:15 p.m. on July 29.

THIEF THWARTED

Cops arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly stole more than $7,000 in property from a car on Bay Ridge and Eighth avenues at around 6 a.m. on July 30.