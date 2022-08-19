Sand sculptures wow beachgoers 

A Brooklyn tradition was revived last Saturday with the return of the Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest after a three-year layoff.

The Alliance for Coney Island and Brooklyn Community Services sponsored the event, which is now in its 30th year.

Winners in several categories received $500 prizes.

Gary Feliciano was the individual winner, Amy Mu and Cathleen Villapudua won in the adult group, the Gallinas won the family category and Jose Aguirre was the People’s Voice winner.

“We were ecstatic to once again partner with Brooklyn Community Services to host the 30th Annual Sand Sculpting Contest,” said Alexandra Silversmith, executive director of the Alliance for Coney Island. “The many happy faces of the participants and on-lookers is always a special aspect of the day and Saturday proved to bring that joy and excitement once again.”