Fontbonne freshman is a hit in Disney musical

A star will rise this fall at Fontbonne Hall Academy.

Emma Grace Berardelli, an incoming freshman at the Shore Road school, is fresh off of appearing in the off-Broadway show “Disney’s Camp Rock The Musical.”

The show is based on the Disney Channel’s “Camp Rock” and “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam,” and Berardelli played the role of Dana Turner from Aug. 18 to 21.

Photo courtesy of KOTA Productions

“I sent in a tape and jumped right into rehearsals,” Berardelli said. “All of the components of the show are so fun and upbeat and I knew it would be a fun way to end my summer.”

She said being in the show is something she’ll never forget.

“I think I am speaking for a lot of people when I say this, but the stage and theater itself united us all,” she said. “I made so many new friends, flourished in song with such talented people, but most importantly, got back to doing the things I love with people I love, including professional actors from around the world and aspiring actors alike.”

Emma Grace Berardelli. Photo courtesy of Emma Grace Berardelli

Berardelli has performed in community theater, off-Broadway and in Broadway National Tours since she was 6. She lives in Dyker Heights and graduated from St. Bernadette Catholic Academy.

“I have grown up here and the memories and friends I have made make it even more special,” she said.

Berardelli plans to join Fontbonne’s chamber choir and perform in school musicals.

Photo courtesy of KOTA Productions

“I love school and Fontbonne is even more special to me because my grandma graduated not too long ago from there, and my sister is a rising senior,” she said. “I already can feel the sense of community the Bonnies bring at Fontbonne and I’m so excited to jump right in.”