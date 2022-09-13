Fort Hamilton marks anniversary of terror attacks 

The U.S. Army Garrison at Fort Hamilton continued its long tradition of marking the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

This year’s keynote speaker was Dr. Pamela J. Newman, civilian aide to the secretary of the Army, New York South, and a prominent business executive and influential civic leader. Civilian aides serve without salary, wages or related benefits and are afforded a three-star protocol status. Each CASA is committed to supporting all Dept. of the Army civilians, soldiers and their families.

Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander Colonel Brian Jacobs

Newman talked about 176 colleagues who were killed on the 105th floor of the South Tower of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. She worked there at the time but was in California on business.

The commemoration program included the presentation of the colors by members of the Army, Marines, Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force. Fasan Olufemi of the NYPD sang the national anthem and Garrison Chaplain Capt. Scott Norman gave the invocation and reflection.

Sergeant Edward Preston playing Taps

Col. Brian Jacobs, the new garrison commander and a West Point graduate, spoke about his recollections of 9/11 and the dramatic impact it had on his service career.

At the wreath-laying ceremony, the Joint Task Force-Empire Shield fired a 21-gun salute, Sgt. Edward Preston played “Taps” and two FDNY Emerald Society pipers played “Amazing Grace.” Chaplain Norman gave a benediction to conclude the event.