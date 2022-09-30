Police Beat: Crook attacks elderly man on doorstep; Smoke shop thief hits worker with gun

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

BAD COMPANY

A 77-year-old man was robbed outside his home on 19th Avenue and 67th Street at 11:50 a.m. on Sept. 22. The thief rang the bell, pushed the victim to the floor and stole his wallet.

GUN GOONS

Three men stole $15,000 and electronic items from a smoke shop on 20th Avenue and 62nd Street at 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 24. One of the thieves hit a worker in the face with a gun.

PAIN AT THE PUMP

A knife-wielding crook stole $7,000 from a worker in a gas station market on Bay Parkway and West 11th Street at 10:05 p.m. on Sept. 22.



68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

CAT BURGLAR

A burglar stole a woman’s cat from an apartment on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 85th Street at around 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 22.

NO DELIVERY

A thief stole a package worth $1,200 from in front of a house on Sixth Avenue and 58th Street at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.

WIPED OUT

A crook withdrew about $10,000 from a Dyker Heights woman’s account at a Queens Citibank at around 1:49 p.m. on Sept. 23.