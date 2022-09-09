Spectacular fireworks show marks end of summer

Labor Day weekend marked the unofficial end of the summer season for the Coney Island amusement district.

The Alliance for Coney Island held its last Friday Night Fireworks show of the year Sept. 2.

The island’s theme parks had a big post-pandemic rebound this summer, according to D.J. Vourderis, co-owner of Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park. And the fun isn’t over yet. Deno’s and Luna Park remain open on weekends through October.

Photo by Jim McDonnell

“This year is proof of Coney Island’s resilience, and the resilience of New York’s small businesses that are too stubborn to quit,” Vourderis said. “While our season is still ongoing, it feels like things are moving in a positive direction, and that our best days are ahead of us.”

Photo by Jim McDonnell