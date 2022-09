Cops charged a Sunset Park man with murder for the Aug. 31 death of 32-year-old Jonathan Galan Quiroz.

Jean Melendez, 34, allegedly beat Quiroz at around 5:30 p.m. in an apartment on Fifth Avenue near 48th Street.

Quiroz suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

Melendez was charged Sept. 5.