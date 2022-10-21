Bay Parkway deli sells $1M lottery ticket

A Bensonhurst grocery store sold a second-prize ticket for the Oct. 18 Mega Millions drawing.

The lucky customer bought the $1 million winner at 3 Bros. Deli & Grocery on Bay Parkway and 64th Street, according to the New York Lottery.

Last month, someone won $1 million with a ticket purchased at Ansha on Fourth and Bay Ridge avenues.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of one to 70. The Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field. The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The winning numbers were 01-15-20-44-67 and the Mega Ball was 20. The prize for all winning numbers was up to $20,000,000.