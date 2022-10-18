Crooks try to smash way into restaurant, suspect arrested

Police arrested a man who allegedly tried to break into a Third Avenue restaurant Oct. 18.

Darius Henry, 34, and another man smashed the glass front door of Luliano’s on 79th Street at around 4 a.m., cops said.

Henry was arrested a short time later and charged with burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and possession of burglar tools.

Crooks smashed the glass front door at Luliano’s. Photo courtesy of Brian Fox Facebook

Bay Ridge business owners have seen their share of break-ins in recent months. Crooks robbed six restaurants and a grocery store in late August and early September.

Officers from the 68th Precinct’s Midnight Patrol arrested the suspect. Photo courtesy of 68th Precinct Facebook