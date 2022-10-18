Crooks try to smash way into restaurant, suspect arrested

Police arrested a man who allegedly tried to break into a Third Avenue restaurant Oct. 18.
Darius Henry, 34, and another man smashed the glass front door of Luliano’s on 79th Street at around 4 a.m., cops said.
Henry was arrested a short time later and charged with burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and possession of burglar tools.
Bay Ridge business owners have seen their share of break-ins in recent months. Crooks robbed six restaurants and a grocery store in late August and early September.