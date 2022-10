Four people, including a firefighter, were hurt during a fire in a building on Sixth Avenue and 55th Street Oct. 1.

The blaze began at 11:56 p.m. on the top floor of the three-story building and was out by 12:37 a.m., according to the FDNY. There were 12 units and 60 firefighters at the scene.

Image courtesy of Citizen App

None of the injuries is considered life-threatening.

FDNY is investigating the cause of the fire.