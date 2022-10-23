On the Avenue: ‘23rd on 3rd’ event to raise funds for breast cancer research

Shop small, wear pink and help find a cure! That’s the idea behind the upcoming “23rd on 3rd” #ShopPinkBayRidge event scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 23.

Organized by Jeanine Condon of Charmed by JLM, Danielle King of The Ridge Kids and The Ridge, and Chrisie Canny of Vented in Brooklyn, the event raises money for cancer research in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month each year.

As part of this initiative, participating merchants “on the avenue” agree to donate a portion of the day’s sales to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. In the last two years alone the event has raised nearly $12,000!

“We’re so grateful to all of the merchants along Third Avenue who take part in this wonderful event each year and agree to give back in the name of finding a cure,” Condon said. “And thanks to our many friends and neighbors who come out to support these participating businesses we are able to make a real impact in the fight against cancer.”

This year’s participating merchants (so far) include: Charmed by JLM, The Ridge, The Ridge Kids, Towne, The Bookmark Shoppe, Pipin’s Pub, Mixx Boutique, McAteer Florist, Bohemian Rose, Green Spa & Wellness Center, ALC Italian Grocery, Cellary, Lubella Boutique, Cue Boutique, Greenhouse Cafe, Chadwick’s Restaurant, Grandma’s Love, Kitchening, These Days, Caffe Cafe, Pilo Arts and Delia’s Lounge. Merchants interested in joining this list and contributing to the cause should contact Canny directly at chrisiecanny@gmail.com.

Last year, participating merchants flew pink balloons outside their businesses to alert customers as to their involvement. They — along with many shoppers — also wore pink to show their support.

“We’re encouraging everyone to wear pink as they shop on the avenue to raise awareness,” Condon said. “Let’s #ShopPinkBayRidge!”

As part of the day’s activities, Councilmember Justin Brannan will host a mammogram bus outside Charmed by JLM, 8311 Third Ave., courtesy of the American-Italian Cancer Foundation. Women between the ages of 40 and 79 can receive free mammograms at this location from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Call 718-748-5200 to register. In order to qualify for this free service, you must currently reside in New York City and not have received a mammogram in the past 12 months.

“Our thanks to Councilman Brannan for bringing the mammogram bus to Bay Ridge,” Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. President Dan Texeira of Lincoln Brokerage said. “This free and vital service is certainly appreciated by the event organizers and everyone who will be out on the avenue to support this great event.”

At 5 p.m. there will be a panel discussion featuring Canny, Nancy Anderson, Maureen Brody from the Green Spa and Christine Fitzpatrick at The Ridge, 8121 Third Ave.

Be sure to support the “23rd on 3rd” event and remember that the more you spend at participating businesses, the more goes back to the cause. Let’s #ShopPinkBayRidge!

* * *

Students from P.S. 185 are pictured with Bay Ridge Community Council President Ralph Succar (far right) during a recent Fall Poster and Window Painting Contest “on the avenue.” Eagle Urban Media/file photo

It’s almost Halloween — how scary! It feels like Labor Day was just the other day.

One good thing about the change in season, however, is the return of one of Bay Ridge’s most cherished traditions. The Bay Ridge Community Council is set to host its 70th Annual Fall Poster and Window Painting Contest “on the avenue” Oct. 25 (rain date: Oct. 27).

The contest will feature talented artists from schools throughout Bay Ridge creating fall scenes on the windows of local businesses. A panel of judges will award bronze, silver and gold medals for best in show. To participate in this year’s contest and bring the fall/Halloween spirit to the community, contact Joanna Succar or Maria Makrinos at 917-731-4861 or email mariamakrinos@gmail.com.