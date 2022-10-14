Police Beat: Man tries to rob 18th Ave. bank; Woman sought in party stabbing

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

BAD APPLE

Cops arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly demanded money from a teller in Apple Bank on 18th Avenue and 67th Street at 1:25 p.m. on Oct. 6.

CLOTHES CALL

A man with a knife threatened a worker in Telco on Avenue U and West Ninth Street at 1:13 p.m. on Oct. 9. He fled with $72 worth of clothing.

OVER THE COUNTER

Three men stole $700 from Sunoco Mini Mart on Stillwell Avenue and Kings Highway at 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 7. The crooks climbed over the counter while a worker was cleaning.

LUCKY 13

Two burglars stole $13,500 from a restaurant on Bath Avenue and Bay 19th Street at 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 6.

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

THE PARTY’S OVER

A 20-year-old woman allegedly slashed a 23-year-old man during a party on Bay Ridge and 13th Avenues at 10 p.m. on Oct. 9. Reports said the alleged attacker was a friend of the victim’s sister.

CARAT CREEP

A burglar stole $34,000 worth of jewelry from an apartment at Ovington and Sixth Avenues Oct. 7.

JAWBREAKER

Cops arrested a 35-year-old man who allegedly punched a 55-year-old man on Fourth and Ovington avenues at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 6. The victim was treated for a fractured jawbone.