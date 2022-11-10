50,000 runners feel the heat during marathon

Sunday’s TCS New York City Marathon – the first full-capacity race since before the pandemic – was too hot to handle for some of the 50,000 participants.

Runners braved 75-degree heat as they trekked over the Verrazzano Bridge into Bay Ridge at the start of the five-borough, 26.2-mile course.

“Along the marathon course, I saw a few runners stopping to catch their breath or slow down to walk the five bridges,” said Amy Walford of local group Ridge Runners. “More marathoners visited the medics due to muscle cramps. During and after the race, I also saw runners collapse and lose consciousness due to dehydration.”

Despite the weather, runners had the support of cheering crowds and bands playing along Fourth Avenue.

Photos by Christine Brower.

“This year’s marathon was such a joyful experience,” said Elizabeth Donohue. “The weather made it tough but I ran a smart race, hydrated, and was still smiling through mile 25.”

“I don’t know if it was the warm weather, or a full-capacity marathon for the first time in a couple of years, but the crowds in Brooklyn felt a little more lively and energetic this year,” said runner Winston Lee.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Ted General