Bishop closes St. Ephrem’s centennial celebration

Brooklyn Bishop Robert Brennan was the main celebrant at the closing Mass for the 100th anniversary celebration of St. Ephrem’s Church Oct. 22.

The parish, which was founded in 1921, celebrated the first Mass in the present church on Feb. 1, 1953, according to the Diocese of Brooklyn.

“God has and continues to send the people of this church, much like its parish patron Saint Ephrem, to bring the joy of the Gospel into the communities of Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, and wherever they go,” Brennan said. “St. Ephrem’s Church and School have truly played a central role in building the Catholic Church for generations.”

Left to right: Deacon Stucchio, Rev. Chanan, Bishop Brennan, Rev. Adamo (pastor), Msgr. Joseph and Deacon McLaughlin.

“It really was so heartwarming to see so many parishioners, both past and present, at this celebratory Mass,” said church member Barbara Vellucci. “It truly is inspirational to know that St. Ephrem’s Church and parish is truly a ‘home away from home.’”

Bishop Robert Brennan visited St. Ephrem’s to close out its 100th anniversary celebration. Photos courtesy of Diocese of Brooklyn

“We are grateful to God on this happy occasion, and we celebrate our centennial and our presence in the community for the past 100 years,” said Father Robert Adamo, the church’s pastor. “Each time we gaze at our beautiful church, may we recall the words of St. Ephrem: ‘Prayer draws into the soul the Holy Spirit, and raises us to Heaven.’”

