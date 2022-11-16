Chang beats Abbate in Assembly race

Republican Lester Chang has defeated longtime Democratic Assemblymember Peter Abbate in the 49th A.D.

The district includes Bath Beach, Bensonhurst, Borough Park and Dyker Heights.

With 98.73 percent of scanners reporting, Chang, a Navy veteran, had 7,177 votes (52.37) to Abbate’s 6,509 (47.49 percent), according to the New York City Board of Elections.

Abbate first took office in 1987.

Both the New York Post and NY1 declared Chang the winner.

“I just did strictly basic retail politicking, door to door, handshaking, and asked a very simple question: ‘Are you better off today than you were two years ago?’” Chang told NY1.