Plaka Taverna, a mainstay on Fourth Avenue and 86th Street for 25 years, served its last meal Oct. 31.

The owner of the Greek-American restaurant – whom many customers knew simply as Vicki – is retiring, her daughter said.

Photo by Joseph Filosa

“To our customers – It has been a joy getting to know so many of you,” said a Facebook message. “You have been an extension of our family and you will be missed. Thank you for your loyalty and support. For 25 wonderful years! It has been our pleasure to serve you.”