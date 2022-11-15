Madison clobbers Fort Hamilton

For their last home game of the regular season, the 1-4 Fort Hamilton Tigers hosted the 5-0 Golden Knights from Madison, the winners of last season’s 2021 PSAL Bowl Championship.

From the very outset of the game the Tigers were deep in a hole as underdogs since they had just lost their whole starting offensive backfield to injury. On the sidelines were leading rusher/scorer Charles Kitsakos along with running back Julian Lopez. In addition to the two starting running backs, first-string quarterback Mark Kiss was also sidelined. In place of Kiss, sophomore running back August Porter was pressed into service.

As expected, the Knights dominated the game, taking a 24-0 lead at the half. Madison quarterback Amir Cameron had another one of his efficient passing games, completing six passes on six attempts for 74 yards along with two touchdowns. On the receiving end, Makai Johnson pulled in two of Cameron’s passes for touchdowns as a part of his five receptions for 53 yards. On the ground, Dylan Cobhan impressively scored three times, going 106 yards on seven attempts. Miles Jackson completed Madison’s scoring, going 75 yards on five attempts.

Sophomore August Porter debuted at quarterback as an emergency starter and scored the Tigers’ lone touchdown against Madison. Photo by Jim Dolan

After facing a surging Madison defense all game, Porter showed his resiliency as an emergency quarterback and made a late score to avert a shutout. With the score 46-0 late in the fourth quarter, a game-battered Porter drove the Tigers down to the Madison 8-yard line. From there Porter scored on a quarterback keeper for Fort Hamilton’s lone touchdown. His score was then followed by a screen pass to Amani Cespedes for the two-point conversion for the final score of 46-8.