A middle-aged man tried to steal a 97-year-old woman’s dog on 24th Avenue and Dahill Road at 2 p.m. on Oct. 24.

Cops said the man yelled at the woman, threatened her with his cane and fled.

The woman and her dog were not harmed.

NYPD Crime Stoppers said there is a reward of up to $3,500 for anyone who has information about the crime. Call 800-577-TIPS.