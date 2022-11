The Maniac Pumpkin Carvers held their tenth annual event in Luna Park Oct. 22.

Artists Marc Evan and Lenny Calvin created their biggest piece yet: a mermaid sculpted from a 1,200-pound pumpkin.

The mermaid was carved from a 1,200-pound pumpkin. Photos courtesy of Maniac Pumpkin Carvers Facebook

“It’s incredible to be able to add to the magical legacy and spectacle at Luna Park,” Evan said. “We are so grateful for the opportunity.”

The group’s work has also been featured at the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum and Yankee Stadium.