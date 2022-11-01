Police Beat: Thief hits elderly man in face; On-duty EMS worker attacked

62nd Precinct
The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.
PUNCHY PUNK
A thief punched a 74-year-old man in the face on Cropsey Avenue and Bay 41st Street at 6:20 a.m. on Oct. 13. He fled with the man’s money and credit cards.
EMERGENCY
Cops arrested a 67-year-old man who allegedly assaulted an on-duty female EMS worker on Quentin Road and West Third Street at 5 p.m. on Oct. 22
MEDS FAN
A man stole $2,227 worth of over-the-counter medication from Target on 18th Avenue and 64th Street at 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 23.
DELI DELINQUENT
A burglar stole $4,000 from a deli on 18th Avenue and 85th Street at 8 p.m. on Oct. 21.
68th Precinct
The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.
CARD SHARK
A burglar stole credit cards from a car on 13th Avenue and 74th Street at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 23. He tried to use the cards a while later.
CARRIED AWAY
A thief stole a purse from a cart in a supermarket on Eighth Avenue and 63rd Street at 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.
NOT TOO GRAND
A burglar stole nearly $2,000 from a car on Bay Ridge and 12th avenues Oct. 21.