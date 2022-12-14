Man gropes teen on D train

A man groped a 14-year-old girl on the D train Dec. 8.

Cops said the train was approaching the 18th Avenue station at 4:30 p.m. when the man squeezed the girl’s buttocks. He fled toward 19th Avenue when the train stopped.

The suspect is 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with a medium build and complexion, brown eyes and close-cut dark hair. He was last seen wearing a neon green T-shirt, a black surgical mask, blue jeans, a brown hooded jacket and brown work boots covered with white paint.

The Transit Special Victims Squad is investigating.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.