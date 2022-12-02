On the Avenue: Adelphi’s food drive delivers!

Talk about a special delivery!

Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn Head of School Iphigenia Romanos was pleased to deliver more than three dozen bags filled with hundreds of canned goods and nonperishable food items to the Reaching-Out Community Services Food Pantry, 7708 New Utrecht Ave., collected through Adelphi’s annual holiday food drive.

Romanos met with Reaching-Out Executive Director Tom Neve as bag after bag was unloaded “on the avenue” just in time for Thanksgiving.

“Adelphi Academy has always provided a wonderful, large food drive, and we are grateful as we help our neighbors in need,” Neve said.

Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn Head of School Iphigenia Romanos (right) delivered more than three dozen bags filled with food items to Reaching-Out Community Services Executive Director Tom Neve right in time for Thanksgiving. Photo courtesy of Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn

Following the drive’s conclusion on Friday, Nov. 18, members of Adelphi’s Student Advisory Board packed up the hundreds of items collected — from canned vegetables and soups to boxed pasta and everything in between — for the very special delivery.

Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn Student Advisory Board members Kenn Izaguirre, Kai Khayriddinov and Arielle Vayner (left to right) packed up dozens of bags of canned goods they collected as part of Adelphi’s Holiday Food Drive. Photo courtesy of Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn

Romanos voiced her gratitude to members of the Adelphi community who donated to the drive and made it such a tremendous success.

“Adelphi places a high priority on service and giving back to the community, especially during the holidays,” she said. “I am so pleased that our students, families and staff members gave so generously this year to ensure that those in need were able to receive vital food items this holiday season.”

Adelphi, located at 8515 Ridge Blvd., is currently in the midst of celebrating its historic 160th anniversary. That’s a long time to be doing good for the community!

* * *

Ho! Ho! Ho! Santa’s on his way.

Jolly Old St. Nick is scheduled to appear “on the avenue” outside Charmed by JLM, 8311 Third Ave., as part of a Winter Sidewalk Stroll taking place on Dec. 10 and 11. Building on the success of the recent Fall Sidewalk Stroll, members of the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. are looking forward to boosting their neighbors in business with a weekend devoted to special sales and promotions throughout the bustling thoroughfare.

Santa Claus himself will be on hand to greet customers outside Charmed by JLM as part of a Winter Sidewalk Stroll taking place on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. Photo courtesy of Merchants of Third Avenue

“We’re encouraging all of our merchants to participate in the Winter Sidewalk Stroll by offering holiday promotions to attract customers to their shops,” Merchants President Dan Texeira of Lincoln Brokerage said. “It’s going to be a special weekend filled with savings, so we’re hoping shoppers from Bay Ridge and beyond come to the avenue to shop local and support our great merchants.”

Texeira said the classic holiday lights that adorn the avenue are also a huge draw during the shopping season.

“Our lights are up and they are beautiful,” Texeira said. “But we are still encouraging merchants to contribute to the cause and become holiday lighting sponsors to help cover the costs and to let the community know that they care.”

Councilmember Justin Brannan and the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce co-sponsored the holiday lighting program.

For details on the Winter Sidewalk Stroll, follow the Merchants of Third Avenue on social media: facebook.com/ThirdAvenueBayRidge and @merchantsof3rdave on Instagram.