On the Avenue: B’klyn groups team up to donate toys to children in need

Now this is a toy story!

Adelphi Academy of Brooklyn and the Kiwanis Club of Bensonhurst & Bay Ridge are teaming up to deliver toys to thousands of children in need this holiday season through special partnership with the Minority Women Business Association and St. George Theatre in Staten Island.

Adelphi, which holds its own holiday toy drive every year, will be donating hundreds of new, unwrapped toys to the folks at St. George to benefit several organizations, including the Seamen’s Society for Children & Families, Community Health Action of Staten Island, Uncle Chase Foundation and Project Hospitality.

Members of the Ben-Bay Kiwanis Club are holding a Facebook fundraiser to raise money to purchase brand new toys to donate to the cause as well.

“When we heard about all the organizations that the folks at MWBA and St. George were helping for the holidays, we immediately wanted to become involved,” said Club President Brian Long. “In addition to the generous donations made by our members through other means, we are raising money on Facebook to help us pay for brand new toys to donate to St. George in time for the holidays.”

To contribute to the cause, click here.

* * *

He knows if you’ve been shopping!

Santa Claus himself is scheduled to appear “on the avenue” outside Charmed by JLM, 8311 Third Ave., as part of a Winter Sidewalk Stroll on 3rd taking place this weekend, Dec. 10 and 11. Building on the success of the recent Fall Sidewalk Stroll, members of the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. are looking forward to boosting their neighbors in business with a weekend devoted to special sales and promotions throughout the bustling thoroughfare.

“We’re encouraging all of our merchants to participate in the Winter Sidewalk Stroll by offering holiday promotions to attract customers to their shops,” Merchants President Dan Texeira of Lincoln Brokerage said. “It’s going to be a special weekend filled with savings, so we’re hoping shoppers from Bay Ridge and beyond come to the avenue to shop local and support our great merchants.”

Santa is scheduled to appear between the hours of 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday. He will happily pose with shoppers and passersby during those times to spread holiday cheer!

For more details on the Winter Sidewalk Stroll on 3rd, follow the Merchants of Third Avenue on social media: facebook.com/ThirdAvenueBayRidge and @merchantsof3rdave on Instagram.