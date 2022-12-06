Pier ceremony will mark Pearl Harbor anniversary

To commemorate National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, on Dec. 7 the Brooklyn Council of the Kings County VFW and Auxiliary will hold a brief memorial service on the American Veterans Memorial Pier at Bay Ridge Avenue and Shore Road. The service begins at 11 a.m. and will end with the tossing of ceremonial wreaths into the water.

Jack Sanford as a young sailor. Photo courtesy of Facebook

President Franklin D. Roosevelt called Dec. 7, 1941 “a date which will live in infamy.” The shocking sneak attack by the Imperial Japanese Navy on the U.S. Pacific fleet at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, killed 2,403 Americans and wounded 1,178.

The VFW emblem. Eagle Urban Media photo by Ted General

The memorial program will be conducted by VFW County and District Commander Jack Sanford, a U.S. Navy veteran. All veterans, active military and reservists are encouraged to attend. The event is open to the public as well.

A sign at the American Veterans Memorial Pier. Eagle Urban Media photo by Ted General

It was at the initiative of the late World War II Navy veteran Howie Dunn that the pier was renamed the American Veterans Memorial Pier. Dunn participated in several annual remembrance ceremonies there.

***

Three more area Christmas tree lightings: Dec. 10, 6 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Church and 6:30 p.m. at St. Athanasius Church; Dec. 6, 7 p.m. at Archbishop John Hughes Knights of Columbus, 13th Avenue and 86th Street.

Christmas lights outside the Archbishop John Hughes Council of the Knights of Columbus. Eagle Urban Media photo by Ted General

* * *Our hearty congratulations to Christine Freglette, proprietor of the popular BookMark Shoppe at 8415 Third Ave., which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.