Cleaning and beautifying Shore Road Park

From brooklyneagle.com

Ongoing cleanup of Shore Road Park has been a priority for the Bay Ridge Environment Group, with the next work date scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m., at 75th Street. Volunteers can bring family and friends to the group effort, which will run for about 90 minutes.

Shore Road Park, which stretches 4.5 miles alongside the Belt Parkway from the American Veterans Memo- rial Pier to Bensonhurst Park, offers spectacular views of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and sunsets. It also contains Vinland Playground, honoring both the rich Norwegian heritage of the Bay Ridge community and the Leif Ericson discovery of America.