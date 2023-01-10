Crooks steal $300K from Brink’s truck

Three men stole $300,000 from a Brink’s armored truck outside Chase Bank on Eighth Avenue and 55th Street Jan. 6.

Cops said a Brink’s employee was dropping off money at 1 p.m. when two of the men asked him for directions while the third stole a bag of cash from the truck’s bumper. The men then ran away.

One suspect has a light complexion and slim build and was wearing a black hat, black hooded jacket, gray pants and black sneakers.

Another suspect has a medium complexion and build and was wearing a black hat with white trim, black hooded coat, gray pants and black sneakers.

The third suspect also has a medium complexion and build. He was dressed all in black, including his hat, face mask, jacket, pants, sneakers and backpack.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.