Fontbonne’s top pitcher inks college scholarship

Senior Nicole Petrillo is this year’s first Fontbonne softball player to be offered a college scholarship. After three years of pitching on the varsity team, the Bay Ridge resident has honed her skills sufficiently to be noticed by college coaches.

This summer, during a New Jersey tournament with the Red Devils travel team, Petrillo was approached by the Babson College softball coach, who watched her performance on the mound. After visiting the Babson campus, meeting the team and reviewing the academic offerings, Petrillo accepted the coach’s scholarship offer from the school in Wellesley just outside Boston.

“Just like Fontbonne, Babson is a comfortable fit for me,” said Petrillo, who is looking forward to entering the 3,000-student school known for its top entrepreneurship program. “I want to major in business and minor in the pre-law program with the goal of entering law school.”

Petrillo has maintained a 96 percent average and is a member of the National Honor Society. Additionally, she is a member of Fontbonne’s Students for Soldiers and the school’s Cancer Awareness program. She is now preparing for the March softball season with late-night practices during the school week and afternoon coaching sessions with a local girls’ U12 softball team.

“A scholarship couldn’t be offered to a better kid than Nicole, who works hard on and off the field,” said Fontbonne varsity softball Coach Frank Marinello. “Over her three years on the team she has become our pivotal player. She can be always counted on to pitch a strong game. Offensively, she’s a middle-of-the-lineup type hitter who can help a team by driving in runs. She has all the tools to succeed at Babson.”