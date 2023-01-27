Guarinello re-elected as citizens panel’s ‘top gun’

At its recent annual meeting, Fort Hamilton’s Citizens Action Committee unanimously re-elected Bill Guarinello to another term as president. Guarinello also serves as the chairman of Community Board 11, which includes Bath Beach, Bensonhurst and Gravesend. For many years he was the president and CEO of HeartShare and recently retired from that top executive post.

A previous board member, former state Sen. Marty Golden, was elected vice president. He is filling the vacancy left by Mike Long, who died last year.

Marty Golden Eagle Urban Media file photo

Other officers re-elected for additional terms were 2nd Vice President Kevin Farrell, former NYPD Brooklyn South chief and a past NYC Sanitation commissioner; Secretary Brian Dolan and Treasurer Craig Eaton, a prominent attorney, former Community Board 10 chairman, past Kings County GOP chairman and a WABC radio host.

Other members of the Citizens Committee are Richard Bordonaro, J. Peter Clavin, Michael Connors, Linda Duncan (a former deputy commander at Fort Hamilton), Ret. Col. Mike Gould (a past garrison commander), Ted General, Anthony Grigos, Ret. Col. Michael King, Eileen LaRuffa, Coast Guard Capt. David Martin, George Prezioso, Lt. Col. David Ryan and Laurie Windsor, Brooklyn operations director for U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis.

Also in attendance at the session were Garrison Commander Brian Jacobs, Command Sgt. Maj. Eva Commons and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Director Trevor Loew. Jacobs used the occasion to introduce the garrison’s new public affairs officer, Mark Getman.

What does the FHCAC do? It supports military service members and provides effective communication, understanding and activities between the military and the local community. It has also been tasked to defend the preservation of Fort Hamilton. As the only military base in the metropolitan area, the base serves as a security asset following the tragic attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

***

The Cathedral Club of Brooklyn will hold its 123rd anniversary dinner Thursday evening, Feb. 2, at the El Caribe Country Club, 5945 Strickland Ave. Antonio Biondi is the president of the prestigious Catholic lay organization, which was founded in 1900.

Antonio Biondi Eagle Urban Media photo by Ted General

This auspicious event will honor Christopher H. McDonald, executive director and head of facilities for JP Morgan Chase. The principal speaker will be former U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the 2022 Republican nominee for governor of New York. Bishop Robert Brennan, head of the Brooklyn Catholic Diocese, is the club’s spiritual leader.

Bishop Robert Brennan Eagle Urban Media photo by Ted General

Lee Zeldin Photo courtesy of Cathedral Club

Individual tickets are $300 and VIP tables of 10 are $5,000. Tickets can be purchased at CathedralClub.org. For more information call 347-926-3722.