Coszcal de Allende, a family-owned Mexican restaurant at 6824 Third Ave., will serve its last meal this year, the owners said on Facebook Jan. 13.

The business opened 15 years ago as a deli named Pancho’s and later became a bar and grill.

Third Avenue restaurant Coszcal de Allende is closing. Photo courtesy of Facebook

“We do not have an exact date yet, but we just know it’s soon,” the owners said. “Coszcal was the definition of love and it holds the dearest memories. We love and appreciate every one of you guys. Hope to see you guys soon for some of our last service.”