Cops arrest jewelry store shooting suspect

Cops arrested a man who allegedly shot a worker in A&M Jewelry on Fifth Avenue and 48th Street Feb. 5.

Joseph Gonzalez, 45, allegedly fired a shot that grazed the 24-year-old man’s torso, cops said. He was charged Feb. 14 with attempted murder, robbery, burglary, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon.

Photos courtesy of NYPD

Gonzalez was previously indicted for allegedly shooting a man on Fifth Avenue and 52nd Street in January 2022 and posted $75,000 bail last summer, according to the New York Post.