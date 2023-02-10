Fifth Avenue hosts first Lunar New Year parade

The Sunset Park BID co-sponsored Fifth Avenue’s first-ever multicultural Lunar New Year celebration Feb. 5.

The Year of the Rabbit got off to a great start with a parade from 60th to 43rd Street. Lion dancers performed alongside a children’s dance group and kids received gift bags and red coin envelopes.

Children march in the parade. Photos courtesy of Jimmy Li Facebook

Councilmember Alexa Aviles, United Senior Center Executive Director Grisel Amador and officers from the 72nd Precinct attended.

The nonprofit organization New York Team Up also sponsored the event.

BID Executive Director David Estrada said he hopes the parade will be a yearly tradition.

Fifth Avenue welcomes the Year of the Rabbit. Photos courtesy of Sunset Park Business Improvement District

“With a little luck and lots of hard work, this event will join the Puerto Rican Day Parade and September Street Festival as a mainstay of Sunset Park’s annual celebrations,” he said.