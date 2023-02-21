Lenny’s leaves with a ‘pizza’ our hearts

Pizza lovers flocked this weekend to say bon voyage to an old friend.

Lenny’s Pizza, at 1969 86th St., closed for good Sunday night, but not before feeding long lines of customers eager for one last bite.

Denise Sapia, center, with sons Michael, left, and Nicholas, right. Photos courtesy of Mike Sapia

The restaurant, which opened in 1953, was immortalized in the 1977 film “Saturday Night Fever,” in which Tony Manero, played by John Travolta, eats two slices of pizza at the same time. Travolta returned to Lenny’s in 2018 to promote the film “Gotti.”

Customers wait to say goodbye to Frank Giordano and his staff Saturday night. Photo courtesy of Pauline Castagna

Owner Frank Giordano’s daughter Josephine said her 77-year-old father is retiring.

“It’s bittersweet to inform you guys that we are closing our doors after so many years,” she wrote on Facebook. “We thankfully have done very well and felt it was best to close once my dad was ready. It’s time for him and I to enjoy our families. We want to thank everyone who has given us the opportunity to serve them.”

It was a sad Sunday night for pizza lovers. Photo courtesy of Paul R. Gordon

Customers take a parting glance at their favorite pizzeria. Photo courtesy of Mike Sapia

Mike Sapia, center, and sons Michael, left, and Nicholas, right, took part in the historic occasion. Photo courtesy of Mike Sapia

Employees work a final shift for their boss Frank Giordano, third from left. Photos courtesy of Mike Sapia