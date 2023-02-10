State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Councilmember Justin Brannan announce license revocation to dangerous establishment 

Senator Gounardes and Councilman Brannan are pleased to announce that Catrina’s Mexican Grill (located at 7316 3rd Avenue in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn) has finally had its liquor license revoked after years of advocacy and raising the alarm about the location.

A year ago, a young man’s life was taken after a fight spilled out from the restaurant, another incident in a string of well-documented illegal and reckless behavior inside and outside the establishment. Catrina’s was given chance after chance to make changes and prove their commitment to the safety of their staff, their patrons, and our community. They have failed to do so and they are now facing the consequences of their dangerous actions.

“After a year of working with the Councilman Brannan, Community Board 10 and the State Liquor Authority, we finally have the resolution that the community and the family wanted. Businesses that act with such wanton disregard have no place in our neighborhood. It’s a shame that it took such a loss, but our community is better off now that they do not have their license.” Said State Senator Andrew Gounardes.

“I thank the State Liquor Authority for listening to the community and revoking the liquor license for this establishment. Time and time again, Catrina’s has been called out for dangerous conditions at their restaurant, and each time they have betrayed our community’s trust by failing to address them. Our young neighbor Anthony D’Onofrio should still be alive today, and would be if Catrina’s had taken our community’s concerns seriously. Nothing we do now can bring Anthony back, but I am grateful the state is cracking down to make sure what happened to Anthony never happens at Catrina’s again. We need businesses that value and respect the community and are good neighbors. To everyone else we say good riddance!” said Councilman Justin Brannan.