40-year-old bagel shop to close Sunday

Tasty Bagels, at 1705 86th St., will close April 2 after 40 years in business.

The shop is well known for its “Big Wheel” – a giant bagel sandwich stuffed with various cold cuts and toppings and cut into 28 pieces.

The owners announced their retirement on the store’s Facebook page.

“We have memories and stories to last a lifetime,” the Geraldi family said. “We’ve fed and catered to tens of thousands of you all for the past 40 years and we loved every minute of it and every one of you. Customers who then became friends who then became family. It’s been a fantastic, long run but as they say, ‘All good things come to an end.’ Thank you for the unforgettable times.”