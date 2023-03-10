Brooklyn Daily Eagle, March 9, 1934 – Board advises development of Marine Park

Based on assurances from Park Commissioner Robert Moses that the construction of a bridge across Rockaway Inlet from Marine Park to Jacob Riis Park would not impair the use of Floyd Bennett Field as an airport nor hinder the development of Jamaica Bay as a port, the legislation and taxation committee of the Brooklyn Real Estate Board yesterday announced its approval of the bill which would create an authority for the purpose of developing Marine Park.

A mid-20th century photo shows American flags along the bridge. Brooklyn Daily Eagle photographs, Brooklyn Public Library, Center for Brooklyn History

“We believe that Commissioner Moses’ plan to improve Marine Park is an excellent one in that not only will it provide Brooklyn with a needed improvement, but that also it will give employment to hundreds of men who need help at the present time,” the board’s committee reported. “While the bill which is now under consideration at Albany does not specifically call for a bridge across Rockaway Inlet, it is our understanding that if such a bridge is to be constructed its towers would be equipped with radio beacon lights to act as warnings to planes approaching Floyd Bennett Field. The height of the bridge above water – at least 140 feet – would permit large liners and freighters to enter Jamaica Bay when that port is developed.”

