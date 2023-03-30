Cops hunt 27th Street rapist

Police are looking for the man who raped a woman on Fifth Avenue and 27th Street March 18.

The man approached the 49-year-old victim at 3 a.m. and pushed her to the ground, cops said. He then pulled her into a driveway, raped her and punched her when she refused to perform sexual acts on him. He fled on 27th Street.

Cops said the suspect has a medium build and short dark hair and was last seen wearing a black bubble coat, black shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.