Driver charged with manslaughter for 18th Avenue crash

A 49-year-old man was arrested after a car crash that left two people dead and five injured Monday afternoon.

Cops said Vitaliy Konoplyov drove his Toyota Camry into a Honda HRV and a Chevy on 18th Avenue and 64th Street at 12:49 p.m. The Honda then hit a 60-year-old woman who was crossing the street.

The woman and the Honda driver, a 51-year-old man, died in Maimonides Medical Center.

Konoplyov, who allegedly blew a red light before the crash, was charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.