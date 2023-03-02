Express ferry service starts next week

Bay Ridge ferry riders will have a faster morning commute to Manhattan beginning March 8, according to NYC Ferry and the New York City Economic Development Corporation.

On weekdays from 6:15 to 10:15 a.m., ferries leaving the American Veterans Memorial Pier on Bay Ridge Avenue will stop only at Atlantic Avenue/Pier 6 on their way to Wall Street. The estimated travel time is 21 minutes.

After 10:15 a.m., the ferries will stop at Brooklyn Army Terminal, Governors Island, Red Hook and Atlantic Avenue before heading to Manhattan.

The pilot program is called South Brooklyn Faster Connections and has no set ending date.

“This will make the ferry more time-competitive with bus, subway and other local transit options during the morning commute,” according to the NYC Ferry website.