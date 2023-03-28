Frank Seddio mourns the loss of daughter Toniann Seddio

From brooklyneagle.com

The Brooklyn community is grieving with the Honorable Frank Seddio, former Brooklyn Democratic Party Chairman, as he faces the tragic loss of his daughter, Toniann Seddio, who died on Saturday, March 25.

Visitation for Toniann will take place on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, from 3 P.M. to 9 P.M. at Guarino Funeral

Home, located at 9222 Flatlands Avenue. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 10:30 A.M. at St. Bernard Clairvaux Church, 2055 East 69th Street.

In light of this news, the Brooklyn Bar Association Judiciary Night, initially scheduled for Tuesday, March 28, and Judge Seddio’s St. Joseph Celebration planned for Friday, March 31, have been postponed indefinitely and will be rescheduled for later dates.