Industry City to house production center named for legendary filmmaker

Industry City has been chosen as the home of the Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center.

NYU Tisch School of the Arts announced March 8 that it selected the waterfront space for the new center that will provide students and faculty with in-class production facilities for collaboration and internships.

The 45,586-square-foot facility named for the legendary director will open in Building 8 next year. It will feature two 3,500-square-foot double-height, column-free stages, two 1,800-square-foot television studios, state-of-the-art broadcast and control rooms, dressing rooms and makeup areas, a lounge and bistro, scene workshops, offices and training spaces.

Classes will offer hands-on training in the latest production techniques.

“We feel very fortunate to be joining the innovative community of makers and creators within Industry City,” said Allyson Green, dean of the Tisch School of the Arts. “The partnerships we forge, along with the inspiring legacy of Martin Scorsese, will make it possible for the Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center to become a place that fuels the development of new and exciting talent in all areas of the cinematic arts for NYU Tisch students and for the New York City film industry at large.”

The center was made possible by a gift from the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation, led by Mellody Hobson, co-CEO of Ariel Investments, and filmmaker George Lucas.

“The addition of the Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center is the next chapter in this evolution, enabling students to learn and train alongside experts in their field and allowing IC businesses to shape their future workforce through mentorship, internships and employment opportunities,” said Industry City managing partner Glen Siegel.