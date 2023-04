After a nearly month-long search, police on Monday arrested the man suspected of killing Dyker Heights resident John Sarquiz.

Philip Meyers, 45, was charged with murder and robbery.

Sarquiz, 55, was beaten on the corner of 13th Avenue and 73rd Street on March 29 and died April 3 in NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Meyers, a Bath Beach resident, was convicted of murder in 1999 and had 17 prior arrests, according to the Daily News.