Cops name suspect in 13th Avenue murder

Cops have identified a suspect in the murder of John Sarquiz, who was beaten and robbed on 13th Avenue and 73rd Street at 7:45 p.m. on March 29.

Sarquiz, 55, died April 3 in NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said the suspect is 45-year-old Philip Meyers, a Bath Beach resident who was convicted of murder in 1999 and had 17 prior arrests, according to the Daily News.

John Sarquiz Photo courtesy of GoFundMe

Cops said the attacker wore a gray sweatshirt, light blue jeans, a light blue cap and black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

John Sarquiz was beaten and robbed outside a Dyker Heights market and died a few days later. Image via Google Maps

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Sarquiz’ funeral and burial costs. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/heavy-metal-forever-fund-for-john-sarquiz.