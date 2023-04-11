Cops name suspect in 13th Avenue murder

Cops have identified a suspect in the murder of John Sarquiz, who was beaten and robbed on 13th Avenue and 73rd Street at 7:45 p.m. on March 29.
Sarquiz, 55, died April 3 in NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.
NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said the suspect is 45-year-old Philip Meyers, a Bath Beach resident who was convicted of murder in 1999 and had 17 prior arrests, according to the Daily News.
Cops said the attacker wore a gray sweatshirt, light blue jeans, a light blue cap and black and white sneakers.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for Sarquiz’ funeral and burial costs. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/heavy-metal-forever-fund-for-john-sarquiz.